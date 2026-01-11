:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
11.01.2026 01:16:00
Will 2026 Be a Massive Year for XRP?
In crypto, when new technical infrastructure launches, investors tend to assume that the price of the corresponding coin should instantly rerate upwards. That's a tempting mental shortcut to take, because it sometimes proves to be true. But the odds are good that for XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), the path forward will be more about proving that the new tech is valuable rather than simply reaping returns from the headlines documenting its launch.In other words, 2026 will probably be a year of stress-testing the stuff that shipped in 2025. Here's why you shouldn't be holding your breath for 2026 to be a massive year for this coin.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
