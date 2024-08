Will Broadcom Reach a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap by Next Year?

The next $1 trillion company is likely to be one of the artificial intelligence winners, given the outsize growth possibilities of that sector relative to everything else in the economy.While much of the recent attention has gone to the "Magnificent Seven," semiconductor and software conglomerate Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has emerged as a key player in the AI races. With a lethal combination of AI-fueled hypergrowth, diversification, and a growing 1.4% dividend, the immediate future looks bright for Broadcom . While the stock is already up 40% this year, reaching roughly a $700 billion market cap, there's a case to be made for its valuation increasing another 40% to reach a $1 trillion market cap by next year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool