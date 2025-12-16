LINE Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALYV / ISIN: JP3966750006
|
16.12.2025 20:07:00
Will Carnival Corp. Lead Cruise Line Stocks Higher in 2026?
The past few weeks have been a bon voyage for investors in cruise line stocks. Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) -- the country's largest player by revenue -- has seen its shares coast 10% higher over the past month. This would be cause for a party on the pool deck, but comparison is the thief of joy sometimes.Rival Royal Caribbean -- the country's largest player by market cap -- is up a more robust 13% in the same time. Even historical laggard Norwegian Cruise Line is up a hefty 18% over the past month. The three largest cruise line stocks are moving higher after taking on water in the previous months, but does Carnival have a shot of leading the rally heading into next year instead of merely tagging along?Carnival stock investors won't have to wait long to get a crack at taking control of the bullish turn. It reports its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Friday morning. Following a disappointing third-quarter update that triggered a sell-off, a shot at a redemption story fits the narrative of the holiday season. Let's see if Carnival can stick the landing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
