Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
10.11.2025 13:07:00
Will General Electric's New Canadian Nuclear Reactor Doom Oklo to Irrelevance?
Ever since President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders promoting nuclear power development in May, small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) have been all the rage. And investors have rushed to buy shares of the three best-known names in this nascent industry: Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE), NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), and Oklo (NYSE: OKLO).Nano Nuclear and NuScale stocks have been the least successful of the trio; their share prices are both up more than double over the past year. Oklo stock has soared more than 500% over the last 12 months.And yet, all three of these nuclear stocks operate under a significant constraint that could prevent their dominating the SMR market: They're currently unprofitable and, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, unlikely to earn any profit before 2030 at the earliest (2033 for Nano Nuclear).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
