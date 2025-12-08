The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
08.12.2025 14:40:00
Will Nvidia Crush the Market Again in 2026?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the best stocks to own since 2023. It outperformed the market every year over that period, but 2026 could present some new challenges. The narrative around the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure buildout and Nvidia's dominance in the AI-accelerator chip niche is changing, which could have implications for its stock performance next year.Many investors who have held the stock for a while are sitting on monster gains. But is it time for folks to take those profits and move on from Nvidia, or is it just getting started?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
