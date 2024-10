Will Palantir Technologies Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

The $1 trillion club is elite. As of this writing, only six American companies boast a market cap greater than $1 trillion: Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. Yet, looking ahead a few years, other companies are likely to join the club. So, what about Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), a company at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution? Could it ride its recent stock market rally all the way to a $1 trillion valuation? Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool