Will Quantum Computing Inc. Stock Rebound in 2026?
One of the hottest themes within the greater artificial intelligence (AI) landscape is quantum computing. In 2025, shares of quantum AI pure plays D-Wave Quantum and Rigetti Computing have soared by 232% and 78%, respectively. In addition, the largest pure-play, IonQ, has gained a respectable 27% on the year.One quantum computing stock that hasn't fared as well as its peers is the aptly named Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT). With shares down 23% this year and nearly 50% below all-time highs, could Quantum Computing stock be poised for a comeback in 2026?If you take a look at Quantum Computing's investor presentation, you'd think the company is up to something big. According to management, the total addressable market (TAM) for the company's specific area of quantum computing -- photonic integrated circuits -- could be worth $66 billion by 2032.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
