Will Tesla's 10/10 Event Change the Electric Car Business Forever?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to announce a robotaxi this week, but the bigger questions should be around the company's autonomous driving technology. FSD isn't yet fully autonomous and it may be years before it is, so in this video, Travis Hoium goes through the questions Tesla and Elon Musk need to answer before getting too bullish on a robotaxi.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 7, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 7, 2024.