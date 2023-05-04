Willdan Group Reports First Quarter Results

Willdan Group, Inc. ("Willdan”) (Nasdaq: WLDN) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"Last quarter was the strongest first quarter in the Company’s history,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Consolidated contract revenue grew 11.7% and net revenue grew 23.0%. The growth in profit significantly exceeded the growth in revenue, generating robust cash flows from operations. This trend of strong growth started in the fourth quarter 2022. We continue to execute at a high level, we are winning new work, and our pipeline of opportunities is strong. We are confident in our 2023 outlook.”

First Quarter 2023 Highlights*

Consolidated contract revenue of $102.6 million, up 11.7%.

Net revenue** of $61.7 million, up 23.0%.

Net income of $0.9 million, a 124.7% improvement.

Adjusted EBITDA** of $9.9 million, up 320.8%.

GAAP EPS of $0.07, a 123.3% improvement.

Adjusted Diluted EPS** of $0.32, a 357.1% increase.

*As compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

**See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

About Willdan Group, Inc.

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Net Revenue,” defined as contract revenue as reported in accordance with GAAP minus subcontractor services and other direct costs, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Net Revenue is a supplemental measure that Willdan believes enhances investors’ ability to analyze Willdan’s business trends and performance because it substantially measures the work performed by Willdan’s employees. In the course of providing services, Willdan routinely subcontracts various services. Generally, these subcontractor services and other direct costs are passed through to Willdan’s clients and, in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”) and industry practice, are included in Willdan’s revenue when it is Willdan’s contractual responsibility to procure or manage such subcontracted activities. Because subcontractor services and other direct costs can vary significantly from project to project and period to period, changes in revenue may not necessarily be indicative of Willdan’s business trends. Accordingly, Willdan segregates subcontractor services and other direct costs from revenue to promote a better understanding of Willdan’s business by evaluating revenue exclusive of subcontract services and other direct costs associated with external service providers. A reconciliation of Willdan’s contract revenue as reported in accordance with GAAP to Net Revenue is provided at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of targeted contract revenue for fiscal year 2023 as reported in accordance with GAAP to targeted Net Revenues for fiscal year 2023, which is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, is not provided because Willdan is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the subcontractor services and other director costs that are subtracted from contract revenues in order to derive Net Revenues. While subcontractor costs have increased recently, subcontractor costs can vary significantly from period to period. Subcontractor costs and other direct costs were 39.9% and 47.2% of contract revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and fiscal year 2022, respectively, and 45.4% and 43.0% for the quarter ended April 1, 2022 and fiscal year 2021, respectively.

"Adjusted EBITDA,” defined as net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, stock-based compensation, interest accretion, depreciation and amortization, and gain on sale of equipment, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure used by Willdan’s management to measure Willdan’s operating performance. Willdan believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows Willdan’s management to evaluate its operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period and against its peers without regard to its financing methods, capital structure and non-operating expenses. Willdan uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its performance for, among other things, budgeting, forecasting and incentive compensation purposes.

Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s costs of capital and stock-based compensation, as well as the historical costs of depreciable assets. A reconciliation of net income as reported in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this press release.

"Adjusted Net Income,” defined as net income plus stock-based compensation, intangible amortization, and interest accretion, each net of tax, is a non-GAAP financial measure.

"Adjusted Diluted EPS,” defined as net income plus stock-based compensation, intangible amortization, and interest accretion, each net of tax, all divided by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are supplemental measures used by Willdan’s management to measure its operating performance. Willdan believes Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are useful because they allow Willdan’s management to more closely evaluate and explain the operating results of Willdan’s business by removing certain non-operating expenses. Reconciliations of net income as reported in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Net Income and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Diluted EPS are provided at the end of this press release.

Willdan’s definitions of Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS have limitations as analytical tools and may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures or from similarly named measures Willdan has reported in prior periods. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as contract revenue, net income and diluted EPS.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical, including statements regarding Willdan’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, estimates, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding Willdan’s ability to capitalize on increased energy efficiency spending in large markets and expected benefits from its acquisitions and the impact of Covid-19 on Willdan’s business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from its expectations include, but are not limited to, Willdan’s ability to adequately complete projects in a timely manner, Willdan’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive energy services market, Willdan’s reliance on work from its top ten clients; changes in state, local and regional economies and government budgets; Willdan’s ability to win new contracts, to renew existing contracts and to compete effectively for contracts awarded through bidding processes; Willdan’s ability to make principal and interest payments on its outstanding debt as they come due and to comply with financial covenants contained in its debt agreements; Willdan’s ability to manage supply chain constraints, labor shortages, rising interest rates, and rising inflation; Willdan’s ability to obtain financing and to refinance its outstanding debt as it matures; Willdan’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions and execute on its growth strategy; Willdan’s ability to attract and retain managerial, technical, and administrative talent and the extent to which the Covid-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread ultimately impact Willdan’s business, results of operation and financial condition.

All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Willdan, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factors disclosed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 30, 2022, as such disclosures may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports Willdan files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release unless required by law.

WILLDAN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) March 31, December 30, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,853 $ 8,806 Restricted cash — 10,679 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $336 and $640 at March 31, 2023 and December 30, 2022, respectively 51,917 60,202 Contract assets 75,241 83,060 Other receivables 4,782 4,773 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,431 6,454 Total current assets 155,224 173,974 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 24,495 22,537 Goodwill 130,124 130,124 Right-of-use assets 12,750 12,390 Other intangible assets, net 38,861 41,486 Other assets 14,152 10,620 Deferred income taxes, net 17,761 18,543 Total assets $ 393,367 $ 409,674 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,312 $ 28,833 Accrued liabilities 40,548 59,110 Contingent consideration payable 4,000 4,000 Contract liabilities 15,526 12,585 Notes payable 16,436 16,903 Finance lease obligations 1,105 1,113 Lease liability 4,435 4,625 Total current liabilities 111,362 127,169 Notes payable 85,361 90,544 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 1,354 1,601 Lease liability, less current portion 9,796 8,599 Other noncurrent liabilities 259 259 Total liabilities 208,132 228,172 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000 shares authorized; 13,489 and 13,296 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 30, 2022, respectively 135 133 Additional paid-in capital 180,517 177,718 Accumulated other comprehensive loss — — Retained earnings 4,583 3,651 Total stockholders’ equity 185,235 181,502 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 393,367 $ 409,674

WILLDAN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, April 1, 2023 2022 Contract revenue $ 102,603 $ 91,838 Direct costs of contract revenue (inclusive of directly related depreciation and amortization): Salaries and wages 20,410 18,810 Subcontractor services and other direct costs 40,912 41,668 Total direct costs of contract revenue 61,322 60,478 General and administrative expenses: Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and employee benefits 22,385 19,357 Facilities and facility related 2,278 2,398 Stock-based compensation 1,533 3,305 Depreciation and amortization 4,200 4,409 Other 6,871 7,499 Total general and administrative expenses 37,267 36,968 Income (Loss) from operations 4,014 (5,608 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (2,466 ) (751 ) Other, net 140 197 Total other expense, net (2,326 ) (554 ) Income (Loss) before income taxes 1,688 (6,162 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 756 (2,389 ) Net income (loss) 932 (3,773 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative contracts, net of tax — 38 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 932 $ (3,735 ) Earnings (Loss) per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ (0.30 ) Diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.30 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 13,266 12,786 Diluted 13,470 12,786

WILLDAN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, April 1, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 932 $ (3,773 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,200 4,409 Deferred income taxes, net 782 (973 ) (Gain) loss on sale/disposal of equipment (10 ) (36 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 81 64 Stock-based compensation 1,533 3,305 Accretion and fair value adjustments of contingent consideration — 80 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from business acquisitions: Accounts receivable 8,204 17,670 Contract assets 7,819 104 Other receivables (9 ) (1,505 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,108 253 Other assets (3,532 ) 437 Accounts payable 479 (16,778 ) Accrued liabilities (7,883 ) (8,488 ) Contract liabilities 2,941 (2,431 ) Right-of-use assets 647 (92 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 17,292 (7,754 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of equipment, software, and leasehold improvements (3,488 ) (2,103 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment 13 39 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,475 ) (2,064 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on contingent consideration — (10,206 ) Payment on restricted cash (10,679 ) — Payments on notes payable (485 ) (701 ) Borrowings under term loan facility and line of credit — 20,000 Repayments under term loan facility and line of credit (5,250 ) (3,250 ) Principal payments on finance leases (303 ) (342 ) Proceeds from stock option exercise — 23 Proceeds from sales of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 1,392 1,561 Cash used to pay taxes on stock grants (124 ) (837 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (15,449 ) 6,248 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,632 ) (3,570 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 19,485 11,221 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 17,853 $ 7,651 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid (received) during the period for: Interest $ 2,424 $ 699 Income taxes (77 ) 446 Supplemental disclosures of noncash investing and financing activities: Equipment acquired under finance leases 48 1,048

Willdan Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Net Revenue (in thousands) (Non-GAAP Measure) Three Months Ended March 31, April 1, 2023 2022 Consolidated Contract revenue $ 102,603 $ 91,838 Subcontractor services and other direct costs 40,912 41,668 Net Revenue $ 61,691 $ 50,170 Energy segment Contract revenue $ 83,285 $ 74,886 Subcontractor services and other direct costs 40,078 40,848 Net Revenue $ 43,207 $ 34,038 Engineering and Consulting segment Contract revenue $ 19,318 $ 16,952 Subcontractor services and other direct costs 834 820 Net Revenue $ 18,484 $ 16,132

Willdan Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (Non-GAAP Measure) Three Months Ended March 31, April 1, 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 932 $ (3,773 ) Interest expense 2,466 751 Income tax expense (benefit) 756 (2,389 ) Stock-based compensation 1,533 3,305 Interest accretion(1) — 80 Depreciation and amortization 4,200 4,409 (Gain) Loss on sale of equipment (10 ) (36 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,877 $ 2,347 (1) Interest accretion represents the imputed interest and fair value adjustments to estimated contingent consideration.

Willdan Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Non-GAAP Measure) Three Months Ended March 31, April 1, 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 932 $ (3,773 ) Adjustment for stock-based compensation 1,533 3,305 Tax effect of stock-based compensation (310 ) (806 ) Adjustment for intangible amortization 2,624 2,847 Tax effect of intangible amortization (531 ) (695 ) Adjustment for interest accretion — 80 Tax effect of interest accretion — (20 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 4,248 $ 938 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 13,470 12,786 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.07 $ (0.30 ) Impact of adjustment: Stock-based compensation per share 0.12 0.26 Tax effect of stock-based compensation per share (0.02 ) (0.06 ) Intangible amortization per share 0.19 0.22 Tax effect of intangible amortization per share (0.04 ) (0.06 ) Interest accretion per share — 0.01 Tax effect of interest accretion per share — (0.00 ) Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.32 $ 0.07

