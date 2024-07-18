Willdan Improves Reliability and Reduces Energy Load by 475 kW for Northwest Data Center

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that it has delivered energy efficiency projects for a large data center in the Pacific Northwest, exceeding 4.1M kWh in annual savings and reducing peak load by 475 kW. Willdan has supported projects for the data center’s owner – a national telecommunications service provider – for nearly a decade. In this latest project, Willdan secured more than $1.7 million in incentives through local utility energy efficiency programs to help fund the early replacement of uninterruptible power supply systems. Close collaboration between Willdan and the service provider’s team allowed for seamless upgrades without data center downtime.

According to the EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator, the energy saved by these projects is equivalent to avoiding the emission of 2,908 metric tons of CO 2 or removing 692 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road for one year.

"Artificial intelligence and other new technologies have the potential to significantly increase energy consumed by data centers,” said Mike Bieber, Willdan’s CEO. "By using energy efficiency strategies, data center owners can reduce cooling loads and increase reliability.”

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 29, 2023. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

