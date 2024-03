Williams-Sonoma Approves Share Repurchase Program Of $1 Bln; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Specialty retail chain, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM), Wednesday announced the approval of a new share repurchase program of $1 billion.

The company also authorized an increase of 26 percent in quarterly dividends to $1.13 per share, to be payable on May 24.

Currently, Williams-Sonoma's stock is gaining 16.70 percent, to $281.58 on the New York Stock Exchange.