WiMi Hologram Cloud Turns To Profit In H1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) posted net income of approximately RMB 12.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to a loss of approximately RMB 18.4 million, prior year. Total revenues increased by approximately 10% to approximately RMB 290.8 million.

Shuo Shi, CEO, said, "The holographic AR application field is experiencing a rapid growth in demand for 3D vision, which undoubtedly reveals the huge market opportunity behind the holographic AR business. Looking back at the first half of the year, the significant change in the company's performance was mainly due to the climbing demand for holographic solutions from our customers, as well as the company's remarkable achievement in business development in 2024."

