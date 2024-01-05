Win Streak Ends For Swiss Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Swiss stock market wrote a finish on Friday to the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 160 points or 1.5 percent.

The SMI opened lower and continued to trend deeper into the red until midday. The market made back some of the ground it had lost but still finished modestly under water.

Investors focused on U.S. non-farm payrolls data for guidance on possible interest rate cuts, while fears of an escalation of the Israel-Hamas war into a broader regional conflict also dented investor sentiment.

For the day, the index sank 38.47 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 11,185.90 after trading between 11,113.75 and 11,216.35.

Among the actives. Lonza Group stumbled 2.05 percent, while Swatch Group retreated 1.97 percent, ABB declined 1.34 percent, Novartis added 0.63 percent, UBS Group collected 0.51 percent, Swiss Life slid 0.27 percent, Zurich Insurance fell 0.21 percent, Nestle eased 0.14 percent and Swiss Re perked 0.08 percent.