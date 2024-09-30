Windtree Therapeutics Reports Posive Topline Data From Phase 2b SEISMiC Extension Study

(RTTNews) - Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) Monday announced positive topline results from its Phase 2b SEISMiC Extension Study of istaroxime in heart failure patients in early cardiogenic shock. The study met its primary endpoint in significantly improving systolic blood pressure.

Early cardiogenic shock, characterized by low blood pressure, happens when the heart can not pump enough blood to the body.

In the Phase 2b Seismic Part B Extension Study, people with early cardiogenic shock were randomized to receive either istaroxime or placebo. The study was designed to evaluate istaroxime's ability to correct low blood pressure and to improve cardiac function and other parameters in people with early cardiogenic shock.

Treatment with istaroxime significantly improved systolic blood pressure as well as cardiac output and renal function without increasing heart rate or clinically significant arrythmias, the company said in a statement.

For the primary endpoint evaluating blood pressure, subjects from Part A and Part B of the study were combined for analysis.