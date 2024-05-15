Wisconsin-Based Evology Manufacturing Adopts Digital Sheet Metal Forming Technology from Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM),a global leader in Additive Manufacturing 2.0 technologies for mass production, today announced that it has installed four Figur G15 Pro systems featuring Digital Sheet Forming (DSF) technology to three manufacturers, including Evology Manufacturing in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515810266/en/

Wisconsin-Based Evology Manufacturing is now offering rapid production of sheet metal parts without stamping dies or tooling after installation of its new Figur G15 Pro, a machine tool from Desktop Metal that uses patent-pending Digital Sheet Forming (DSF) technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

With 30+ years as a contract manufacturer, Evology has a full suite of both traditional and additive technologies to service companies in a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, agricultural, marine, mining, medical, electronics, and consumer goods. Evology serves companies ranging from small startups to Fortune 50 companies with prototyping and low-volume production, typically under 10,000 pieces.

Evology is now offering digital sheet form parts off its Figur G15 for cold rolled steel up to 2 mm thick and 6061 aluminum up to 3.175 mm thick, with more materials in development.

"We are delighted to offer our customers this cutting-edge rapid sheet metal forming technology from Desktop Metal,” said Sean Momsen, VP of Business Development and Marketing at Evology. "In addition to our ability to fabricate sheet metal parts rapidly, we also have a full suite of traditional finishing equipment to deliver finished final products to customers.”

Justin Nardone, CEO of Figur, a Desktop Metal brand, said, "We are encouraged by the continued demand we see for our rapid sheet metal forming technology, which truly saves manufacturers time and money when it comes to sheet metal production. The G15 eliminates a lot of the work required when forming metal, such as the design and manufacturing of tools and dies. Our system produces designs quickly, accurately, and repeatedly, so manufacturers are able to focus on the craftsmanship of design while getting their products to market faster and more efficiently.”

Details about the Figur G15

Introduced in 2022, the Figur G15 is the first commercial platform of its kind to shape sheet metal on demand directly from a digital file. A software-driven proprietary tooling system on an XY gantry forms the sheet with up to 2,000 lbs of force in a highly engineered and proprietary build zone.

With a maximum sheet size of 1,600 x 1,200 mm (63.0 x 47.2 in), the Figur G15 delivers parts with a draw depth up to 400 mm (16 in) in Z without custom forming tools, molds, dies, or presses. The G15 supports forming a range of metals and sheet thicknesses – including steel up to 2.0 mm and aluminum up to 2.5 mm – and delivers a high quality surface finish

Pro configurations of the Figur G15 include an automatic tool changer and measurement, through tool part lubrication, and automated work holding capabilities.

Learn more at teamdm.com/FigurG15

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We’re the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about Desktop Metal’s strategic integration and cost savings initiatives, expected restructuring charges, anticipated cost savings, long-term growth, market share, liquidity and profitability, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Desktop Metal, Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no guarantee Desktop Metal will achieve the cost savings it expects. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515810266/en/