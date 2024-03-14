WisdomTree Announces Launch of 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury (USSH) and 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury (USIN) Funds

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today announces the launch of two new funds: the 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury (USSH) and 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury (USIN) funds, both on the NASDAQ. USSH and USIN seek to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year Laddered Index and the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Laddered Index, respectively. Both funds have expense ratios of 0.15%.

USSH and USIN are centered around the short-term (1-3 years) and intermediate-term (7-10 years) parts of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, which are aimed to offer greater flexibility in securing high-quality income and risk management potential. These Funds are expected to complement the WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR on the NYSE Arca) by offering investors additional options for positioning portfolios during different market and economic conditions.

"We’re excited to launch USSH and USIN, strategically expanding our Treasury suite of funds and enabling WisdomTree to now offer even more diverse options to investors for different rate settings,” said Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy at WisdomTree. "These Funds are straightforward, utilizing a time-tested fixed-income type of strategy. In an environment where fixed income yields have returned to more ‘normal’ levels, investors can now take advantage of this new rate regime by obtaining risk-mitigated yield in Treasuries.”

USSH and USIN: What’s Under the Hood?

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) and the WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) seek to provide targeted laddered exposure to the most recently issued Treasuries in those ranges:

Equally weighted across the months and quarters in the 1-3 year and 7-10 year maturity bands, respectively

For USSH, securities move in and out of the index each month, while USIN rotates securities on a quarterly basis in line with Treasury issuance patterns (February, May, August, and November).

At each reconstitution, the shortest maturity falls out and the newly auctioned note is added for both funds. Additionally, for USSH, seasoned 3-year Treasury notes will also fall out to accommodate newly auctioned 2-year notes.

For each fund, the underlying index re-establishes equal weighting at the end of each month.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. To obtain a prospectus or, if available, the summary prospectus containing this and other important information, please call 866.909.9473 or visit WisdomTree.com/investments. Investors should read the prospectus or, if available, the summary prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Kevin Flanagan is a registered representative of Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Important Risk Information

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal. Because the Funds are new, there is no performance history. Investing in U.S. Treasury obligations may provide relatively lower returns than those of other securities. Changes to the financial condition or credit rating of the U.S. government may cause the value to decline. Fixed income securities are subject interest rate, credit, inflation, and reinvestment risks. As interest rates rise, the value of fixed-income securities fall. Please read each Fund's prospectus for specific details regarding each Fund's risk profile.

