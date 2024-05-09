WisdomTree Announces Launch of India Equity Hedged Fund (INDH)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today announces the launch of the WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (INDH) on the NASDAQ. INDH seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Index. INDH has an expense ratio of 0.63%.

The Index is designed to provide exposure to companies incorporated, listed, and traded in India, while at the same time "hedging” or neutralizing exposure to fluctuations in the value of the Indian rupee relative to the U.S. dollar.

"While India’s strong economic growth and stock market performance have led to an uptick in investor interest, emerging market investors understand increased performance potential does not protect against fluctuations of the Indian Rupee,” said Jeremy Schwartz, Global Chief Investment Officer at WisdomTree. "We’re excited to launch INDH, which combines WisdomTree’s long-standing currency hedging expertise with the increased interest in hedging exposure in the Indian market.”

INDH: What’s Under the Hood?

The WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Index seeks to provide exposure to 75 of the largest Indian securities on the Bombay (Mumbai) Stock Exchange that pass WisdomTree’s selection, liquidity and market capitalization requirements:

Access to the large cap segment, with a more pronounced overweight exposure to Energy and Materials with significant exposure to Financial and Information Technology Sectors.

Index is weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization. "Float-adjusted” means that the share amounts used in calculating the Index reflect only shares available to investors. Shares held by control groups, public companies and government agencies are excluded.

Index seeks to reduce the impact of fluctuations in the relative value of the Indian rupee and the US dollar.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on an annual basis.

Further information on the INDH fund can be found here.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus or, if available, the summary prospectus containing this and other important information, please call 866.909.9473 or visit WisdomTree.com/investments to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus or, if available, the summary prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Jeremy Schwartz is a registered representative of Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Important Risk Information

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. The Fund focuses its investments in India, thereby increasing the impact of events and developments associated with the region that can adversely affect performance. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets such as India are generally less liquid and less efficient than developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and derivative investment risk, which can be volatile and may be less liquid than other securities, and the effect of varied economic conditions. Due to the investment strategy of this Fund, it may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund's prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund's risk profile.

