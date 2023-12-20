WisdomTree Announces Launch of WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, announced today the launch of the WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) on the NASDAQ. WTBN seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Bianco Research Fixed Income Total Return Index, created by Bianco Research LLC, an investment and financial analytics firm, and has an expense ratio of 541 basis points2 after fee waivers.

The Bianco Research Fixed Income Total Return Index employs a multi-step rules-based process that strives to outperform a market-cap weighted universe of US Dollar denominated debt by tilting exposures to select factors that have been historically recognized to drive fixed income performance.

"By offering differentiated positioning relative to the market universe, Bianco Research’s innovative strategies expand the reach of our fixed income products and portfolio. The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund allows investors to gain access to the Bianco Research investment philosophy through the tracking of the Bianco Research Fixed Income Total Return Index,” said Rick Harper, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income at WisdomTree. "The Index utilizes a fund of funds structure resulting in a comprehensive portfolio consistent with the investment process developed by Bianco Research.”

"Bianco Research and WisdomTree are regarded for offering data-driven analysis on the financial markets and a shared commitment of helping clients achieve growth. It is a natural progression in our relationship for the WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund to track the Bianco Research Fixed Income Total Return Index, which invests in other bond ETFs to help clients diversify their assets. This is a well-timed strategy as we have seen tremendous volatility in the bond market in 2023 and prepare to turn the page on 2024,” said Jim Bianco, President and Macro Strategist at Bianco Research LLC.

WTBN: What’s Under the Hood?

As a passively managed fund of funds based on the Bianco Research Fixed Income Total Return Index, WTBN utilizes a market efficient strategy based on macro and fundamental factors:

Screening The Universe: Starting with a universe of United States domiciled passively managed ETFs ensuring proper liquidity

Starting with a universe of United States domiciled passively managed ETFs ensuring proper liquidity Total Return Factors: Use factor-based analysis to determine portfolio structure

Use factor-based analysis to determine portfolio structure Implementation: Implementation of potentially profitable deviations from the benchmark

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please call 866.909.9473 or visit WisdomTree.com/investments to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Important Risk Information

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal. Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. While the Fund attempts to limit credit and counterparty exposure, the value of an investment in the Fund may change quickly and without warning in response to issuer or counterparty defaults and changes in the credit ratings of the Fund’s portfolio investments. The Fund invests in the securities included in, or representative of, its Index regardless of their investment merit, and the Fund does not attempt to outperform its Index or take defensive positions in declining markets. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of loss.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain-enabled technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $99.5 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

1 Fee waiver is contractual through 12/31/2024 2 Basis Points: 1/100th of 1 percent

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231220555744/en/