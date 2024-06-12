WisdomTree Announces Preliminary Voting Results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT) ("WisdomTree” or the "Company”), a global financial innovator, today announced the preliminary voting results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("2024 Annual Meeting”).

Based on the preliminary voting results provided by the Company’s proxy solicitor, stockholders have chosen to elect ALL nine of WisdomTree’s nominees to the Company’s Board of Directors: Lynn S. Blake, Anthony Bossone, Smita Conjeevaram, Rilla Delorier, Daniela Mielke, Shamla Naidoo, Win Neuger, Tonia Pankopf and Jonathan Steinberg. Stockholders have also preliminarily accepted all other proposals, including say-on-pay, one-year frequency for say-on-pay, the ratification of the appointment of the Company’s auditor and the ratification of the extension of the Company’s stockholder rights plan.

Win Neuger, Chair of the WisdomTree Board of Directors, said, "Our entire Board and management team are grateful that our stockholders have recognized the ongoing success of the Company’s business strategy, which is evident in our strong financial track record and continued positive momentum as we head into the second half of 2024. We are confident in WisdomTree’s vision, and we look forward to continuing to deliver on our strategy moving forward.”

The preliminary vote count is subject to certification by the independent inspector of election. Final voting results of the 2024 Annual Meeting will be made available in a current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Final results will also be made available on WisdomTree’s investor relations website.

Advisors

BofA Securities is serving as financial advisor, and Paul Hastings and Goodwin Procter are serving as legal counsel to WisdomTree. Innisfree M&A is serving as proxy solicitor, and H/Advisors Abernathy is serving as strategic communications advisor.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime®.*

*The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc. (NMLS ID: 2372500) and WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC, in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business. Visit https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $108.9 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime®, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "plans,” "predicts,” "projects,” "should,” "views,” and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the impact and contributions of the slate of director nominees WisdomTree has nominated, and WisdomTree’s ability to achieve its financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive stockholder value, including with respect to its ability to successfully implement its strategy relating to WisdomTree Prime®, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in WisdomTree’s filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors” in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. WisdomTree assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.

