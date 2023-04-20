WisdomTree Announces Say Platform for First Quarter 2023 Earnings is Live

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, announced today that Say, a stockholder Q&A platform, is live and ready to be used in advance of its upcoming first quarter earnings call on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

As a public company, WisdomTree believes in the importance of transparency with its stockholders, regardless of their size and economic stake. To help facilitate these connections and enhance engagement, verified stockholders of WisdomTree, Inc. can submit questions to management via Say Connect. To submit questions, please visit the Say Connect platform HERE. Questions can be submitted through 9:00 a.m. ET on April 27, 2023.

WisdomTree will respond to select questions from investors during the live Q1 2023 earnings call webcast. A link to the webcast is posted on WisdomTree’s investor relations website HERE.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. We empower investors to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $91.9 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on Twitter at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

