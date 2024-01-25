WisdomTree Announces Say Platform for Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings is Live

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, announced today that Say, a stockholder Q&A platform, is live and ready to be used in advance of its upcoming fourth quarter earnings call on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

As a public company, WisdomTree believes in the importance of transparency with its stockholders, regardless of their size and economic stake. To help facilitate these connections and enhance engagement, verified stockholders of WisdomTree, Inc. can submit questions to management via Say Connect. To submit questions, please visit the Say Connect platform HERE. Questions can be submitted through 9:00 a.m. ET on February 1, 2024.

WisdomTree will respond to select questions from investors during the live Q4 2023 earnings call webcast. A link to the webcast is posted on WisdomTree’s investor relations website HERE.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain-enabled technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.*

*The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc. (NMLS ID: 2372500) in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. Visit https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $99.7 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

