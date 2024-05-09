WisdomTree Prime® Now Available to Users in New York

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today announced that WisdomTree Prime® is now available to users in New York. The app, now available across 41 states, offers one integrated ecosystem to save, spend, and invest – bringing the consumer’s financial life on-chain.

This announcement follows the recent news that WisdomTree has been granted a charter from the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) to operate as a limited purpose trust company under the New York Banking Law. The trust company charter authorizes WisdomTree to perform custody of digital assets, including digital wallet services, to issue and exchange DFS-approved stablecoins and manage stablecoin reserves under the newly formed entity, WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC.

With its trust charter and related additional powers, WisdomTree Digital Trust Company can offer enhanced protections to its customers, including with respect to its safekeeping of assets. WisdomTree joins only a few other digital asset trust companies with this charter, demonstrating its position at the helm of the industry’s shift toward blockchain-enabled financial services.

The rollout of the WisdomTree Prime app in New York is also on the heels of the launch of the WisdomTree Prime® Visa Debit Card, issued by Stride Bank, NA, which allows users to spend using their available wallet balance wherever Visa® is accepted, connecting personal finance to digital asset investments.

"Since we first entered app stores in select states last summer, we have exhibited strong momentum across all fronts, including new digital fund launches, payment capabilities, and collaboration with regulators like the New York State Department of Financial Services, all with the goal of helping consumers better use digital assets in their everyday financial lives,” said Will Peck, Head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree. "We are thrilled that retail investors now have access to the app in New York – a rapidly growing digital asset market, one which we expect to be significant for WisdomTree Prime.”

Other states where WisdomTree Prime has recently become operational include: Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Nevada, and Ohio.

WisdomTree Prime is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Please visit https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com/ for the latest information on availability.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime®.*

*The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc., a federally registered money services business, state-licensed money transmitter and financial technology company (NMLS ID: 2372500) or WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC, in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business. Visit https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $107.9 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE PRIME:

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through the WisdomTree Prime app are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

