WisdomTree Reports Monthly Metrics for February 2024

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today released monthly metrics for February 2024, including assets under management (AUM) and flow data by asset class.

Monthly Commentary:

Global AUM ends February at a record $102.9 billion and currently stands at over $105 billion

Higher fee funds drove over $500 million of net inflows in February and $780 million of net inflows YTD, generating a positive fee impact

Our equity franchise (U.S. + International Developed Markets + Emerging Markets) generated nearly ~$2 billion of YTD net inflows and a 21% pace of YTD organic growth

WisdomTree’s UCITS franchise, a strategic growth driver in our European business, ended February with a record high of $5.7 billion in AUM – a 42% compound annual growth rate over the past five years

Our Cryptocurrency product suite gathered over $100 million of YTD net inflows which, alongside strong markets, grew AUM to over $700 million at the end of February

WisdomTree Prime™ Visa debit card is now available to users, connecting payments functionality to digital assets for the first time

As of February 29, 2024 AUM Rollforward

($ in millions) Annualized Flow Rate MTD QTD / YTD MTD QTD / YTD Beginning of Period Total AUM $100,278 $100,124 Total Net Flows U.S. Equity ($126) $271 (5.4%) 5.7% International Dev. Mkt Equity $1,020 $1,467 81.4% 59.3% Emerging Market Equity $13 $165 1.5% 9.4% Fixed Income $98 ($244) 5.9% (7.0%) Commodity & Currency ($533) ($976) (32.4%) (27.9%) Alternatives ($5) $5 (14.9%) 7.9% Cryptocurrency $46 $105 123.5% 155.1% Leveraged & Inverse ($2) ($14) (1.7%) (4.7%) Total Net Flows $512 $780 6.4% 4.8% Market Move $2,066 $1,952 Current Total AUM $102,856 $102,856 Average Total AUM $101,374 $100,512 Blended Total Average Fee Rate 36 bps

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain-enabled technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.*

*The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc. (NMLS ID: 2372500) in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. Visit https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $105.2 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE PRIME:

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through the WisdomTree Prime app are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of "forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our ability to achieve our financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive stockholder value, including with respect to our ability to successfully implement our strategy relating to WisdomTree Prime™, our ability to continue to make achievements in AUM, levels of net inflows and other risk factors discussed from time to time in WisdomTree’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on WisdomTree’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside WisdomTree’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. WisdomTree does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

