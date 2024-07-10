WisdomTree Reports Monthly Metrics for June 2024

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today released monthly metrics for June 2024, including assets under management (AUM) and flow data by asset class.

Monthly Commentary:

WisdomTree generated $332 million of net inflows in June, including positive flows into 7 of our 8 major product categories, driving total AUM to nearly $110 billion

Favorable flow mix into higher fee products expanded total average fee rate to 37bps in Q2

WisdomTree’s U.S. listed ETFs and offshore UCITS ETF suite generated a combined $463 million of net inflows during the month and have gathered over $4.2 billion of net inflows year-to-date in 2024 (an 11% annualized pace of year-to-date organic growth)

WisdomTree’s tactical offerings, European Commodities & Currencies and Leveraged & Inverse product suites, which tend to have a more volatile flow profile, accounted for ~$165 million of net outflows in June

Including the launch in Hawaii, WisdomTree Prime® is now available to nearly 79% of the U.S. population

As of June 30, 2024 AUM Rollforward

($ in millions) Annualized Flow Rate MTD QTD YTD MTD QTD YTD Beginning of Period Total AUM $109,065 $107,230 $100,124 Total Net Flows U.S. Equity $26 $221 $757 1.0% 2.8% 5.2% International Dev. Mkt Equity $285 $1,253 $2,852 18.1% 27.8% 38.0% Emerging Market Equity $125 $57 $274 13.3% 2.0% 5.1% Fixed Income $51 $236 $222 2.9% 4.5% 2.1% Commodity & Currency ($176) ($1,499) ($1,959) (9.5%) (27.5%) (18.5%) Alternatives $10 $15 $18 28.7% 14.6% 9.8% Cryptocurrency $1 $75 $233 1.2% 34.5% 113.5% Leveraged & Inverse $11 ($18) ($68) 6.8% (4.0%) (7.6%) Total Net Flows $332 $340 $2,330 3.7% 1.3% 4.7% Market Move $288 $2,115 $7,232 Current Total AUM $109,686 $109,686 $109,686 Average Total AUM $109,267 $108,344 $105,259 Blended Total Average Fee Rate 37 bps 36 bps

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime®.*

*The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc., a federally registered money services business, state-licensed money transmitter and financial technology company (NMLS ID: 2372500) or WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC, in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business. Visit https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $111.0 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE PRIME:

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through the WisdomTree Prime app are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of "forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our ability to achieve our financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive stockholder value, including with respect to our ability to successfully implement our strategy relating to WisdomTree Prime®, our ability to continue to make achievements in AUM, levels of net inflows and other risk factors discussed from time to time in WisdomTree’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on WisdomTree’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside WisdomTree’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. WisdomTree does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

