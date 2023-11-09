WisdomTree Reports Monthly Metrics for October 2023

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today released monthly metrics for October 2023, including assets under management (AUM) and flow data by asset class.

Monthly Commentary:

Over $550 million of net inflows in October driven by robust flows into fixed income, commodities, and U.S. equity strategies

Over $11 billion of year-to-date net inflows and WisdomTree’s 16% annualized pace of year-to-date net inflows is best-in-class relative to our publicly traded asset manager peers

As announced in our 3Q results, WisdomTree Prime™ has expanded availability to customers in 33 states, representing 60% of the U.S. population, and we expect to cover substantially all of the U.S. population by year-end

As of October 31, 2023 AUM Rollforward

($ in millions) Annualized Flow Rate MTD/QTD YTD MTD/QTD YTD Beginning of Period Total AUM $93,735 $81,986 Total Net Flows U.S. Equity $136 $1,265 6.2% 6.3% International Dev. Mkt Equity ($46) $2,794 (3.9%) 32.9% Emerging Market Equity ($4) $1,262 (0.5%) 18.7% Fixed Income $316 $6,970 17.1% 54.8% Commodity & Currency $227 ($1,098) 13.1% (6.0%) Alternatives ($7) $1 (25.0%) 0.3% Cryptocurrency $5 $28 25.8% 24.6% Leveraged & Inverse ($72) ($17) (47.5%) (1.2%) Total Net Flows $554 $11,205 7.0% 16.4% Market Move ($380) $717 Current Total AUM $93,909 $93,909 Average Total AUM $93,931 $91,744 Blended Total Average Fee Rate 35 bps 35 bps

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain-enabled technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $96 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of "forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our ability to achieve our financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive stockholder value, including with respect to our ability to successfully implement our strategy relating to WisdomTree Prime™, our ability to continue to make achievements in AUM, levels of net inflows and other risk factors discussed from time to time in WisdomTree’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2023, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on WisdomTree’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside WisdomTree’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. WisdomTree does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

Category: Business Update

