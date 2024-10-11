|
11.10.2024 14:00:00
WisdomTree Schedules Earnings Conference Call for Q3 on October 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET
WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, announced today that it plans to release its third quarter results on October 25, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss the firm’s results will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Dial-In and Webcast Details
Participant Dial-In: 877-407-9210 / +1 201-689-8049
Participant International Toll-Free access numbers: Click Here
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=kZrhyzrd
To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
All earnings materials and the webcast can be accessed through WisdomTree’s investor relations website at: https://ir.wisdomtree.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the call.
About WisdomTree
WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime® and institutional platform, WisdomTree Connect™.*
*The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services and WisdomTree Connect institutional platform are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc., a federally registered money services business, state-licensed money transmitter and financial technology company (NMLS ID: 2372500) or WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC, in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business. Visit https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com, the WisdomTree Prime mobile app or https://www.wisdomtreeconnect.com for more information.
WisdomTree currently has approximately $111.8 billion in assets under management globally.
For more information about WisdomTree, WisdomTree Connect and WisdomTree Prime, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.
Please visit us on X at @WisdomTreeNews.
WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.
PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE PRIME:
NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY
The products and services available through the WisdomTree Prime app and WisdomTree Connect are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.
