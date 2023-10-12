WisdomTree Schedules Earnings Conference Call for Q3 on October 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, announced today that it plans to release its third quarter results on October 27, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss the firm’s results will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Dial-In and Webcast Details

Participant Dial-In: 877-407-9210 / +1 201-689-8049

Participant International Toll-Free access numbers: Click Here

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=wtCKhqvm

To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

All earnings materials and the webcast can be accessed through WisdomTree’s investor relations website at: https://ir.wisdomtree.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the call.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain-enabled technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $94.2 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

