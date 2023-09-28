WisdomTree Siegel Strategic Value Index™ Wins FIA Index of the Year Award

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today announced that the WisdomTree Siegel Strategic Value Index™ (BBG Ticker: CIBQWS6E) (the "Siegel Index”) won the FIA Index of the Year Award by Structured Retail Products (SRP). The Siegel Index was developed by Professor Jeremy Siegel, Senior Economist to WisdomTree and Emeritus Professor of Finance at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, with CIBC Capital Markets, including consultation by WisdomTree, Inc. The Siegel Index was designed specifically to complement the other indices within the Athene® BCA® and Athene® Velocity Fixed Indexed Annuities (FIAs) and was added to the Athene BCA 2.0 and Athene Velocity FIAs in March 2019.

Developed and launched in December 2018, the Siegel Index seeks to provide excess returns through a unique set of proprietary volatility controls. Rather than using traditional valuation metrics, the Siegel Index focuses on the use of operating earnings and total enterprise value as measures of valuation. This metric is used to select the four U.S. Large Cap sector ETFs on a quarterly basis that exhibit the strongest score to this metric. The Siegel Index also utilizes a risk management strategy which enables a shift to a more conservative allocation when equity markets become volatile in an effort to reduce the impact of market declines.

"Traditional value indexes often lead to overweighting specific sector allocations, and this index has a unique methodology for identifying good value opportunities, which has led to strong returns,” said Professor Siegel. "I’m proud to have been recognized for these efforts and thankful to our partners for their ongoing collaboration and support.”

"Development of this innovative quantitative investment strategy required leveraging decades of experience and insight, leading index construction and objective asset allocation processes with industry partners with Professor Siegel at the helm,” said Jeremy Schwartz, Global Chief Investment Officer at WisdomTree. "We continue to provide advisors and their investors with enhanced metrics and insights needed to help position their portfolios strategically, and we’re excited to be acknowledged for this work.”

As of August 31, 2023, the Siegel Index had a historical 3-year raw index return of +7.2% p.a.1, which puts it at the top of all live FIA smart beta returns over that period. Clients who purchased the Athene BCA 2.0 12-year FIA at that time—during one of the lowest interest regimes in U.S. history—would have seen their policies grow by over 8.5% p.a.2 with an allocation to the Siegel Index.

In 2022, the Siegel Index had the best-performing product return in the FIA industry and remains well-positioned to capture the value premia in the U.S. equity market.

The SRP Americas 2023 Awards ceremony was held in Chicago on September 27, 2023.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain-enabled technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™

WisdomTree currently has approximately $94.5 billion3 in assets under management globally.

The Athene BCA 2.0 ANN19 (01/19), ANN19CS06 (01/19), ANN19CS08 (01/19), ANN19CS10 (01/19), ANN19CS12 (01/19) or state variation, the Family Endowment Rider PBEDB (01/19), PBEDBRS (01/19) or state variation, and the Balanced Allocation Lifetime Income Rider ANNIRS (01/19), ANNIRSRS (01/19), ANNIRF (01/19), ANNIRFRS (01/19) or state variation. The Athene Velocity ANN19 (01/19), ASP19CS (01/19) or state variation, the Family Endowment Rider PBEDB (01/19), PBEDBRS (01/19) or state variation, and the Athene Velocity Income Rider ASPIR (01/19), ASPIRRS (01/19) or state variation. Products are issued by Athene Annuity and Life Company, West Des Moines, IA. Product features, limitations and availability vary; see Certificate of Disclosures for full details. Products not available in all states.

Indexed annuities are not stock market investments and do not directly participate in any stock or equity investments. Market indices may not include dividends paid on the underlying stocks, and therefore may not reflect the total return of the underlying stocks; neither an index nor any market-indexed annuity is comparable to a direct investment in the equity markets.

1Source: Annexus 8/31/2023

2Source: Annexus 8/31/2023

3AUM as of 9/27/23

Category: Business Update

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230928628231/en/