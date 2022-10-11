Wish and EverC Join Forces in Fight Against Counterfeits

EverC, a leading provider in AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk intelligence and insights for ecommerce and payment providers, and ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a "Wish”) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced they have entered into an agreement to fight product counterfeits. The Wish global online marketplace has selected EverC’s MarketView, a marketplace risk management solution that can detect dangerous, illicit, and counterfeit products in as quickly as seconds using its AI technology.

Wish recognizes regulations in the e-commerce industry are rapidly evolving. With this agreement with EverC, Wish can increase operational efficiencies, aim to objectively detect and identify listings with potentially dangerous, illicit, and counterfeit products from their global online marketplace, while at the same time, improve the user’s overall experience on the platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with Wish,” said Maya Barkay, Vice President of Marketing at EverC. "Our fully automated solution will enable Wish to onboard new merchants, expand into new categories with confidence, and drive their company’s marketplace growth in a way that is consistent with not only regulatory guidelines, but also our companies’ policies and shared commitments to fighting piracy and counterfeit products.”

"Improving the consumer experience and achieving operational excellence are two of our three foundational pillars as a company, so we have found great alignment in our needs with this business partnership with EverC,” said Maral Behnam-Garcia, Senior Director of Global Brand Protection and Intellectual Property at Wish. "Wish is always seeking improvement in the technological automation of our enforcement of our content policies; not to mention, the EverC product greatly complements the Wish Standards program, which rewards merchants that consistently provide an exceptional experience to our marketplace users.”

As part of their commitment to an improved customer experience, signified by a recent rebrand, Wish has partnered with EverC to incorporate new automation capabilities in addition to its current policy enforcement efforts. By leveraging the EverC solution for efficient, effective risk management, Wish can remain focused on creating a shopping experience that is engaging, yet safe and secure.

About EverC:

EverC is focused on powering safe, scalable growth for the online seller ecosystem, with the world’s first fully automated, AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk management platform. We provide immediate and ongoing merchant risk intelligence for banks, acquirers, payment providers, and marketplaces. Learn more at www.everc.com

About Wish:

Wish (ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to hundreds of thousands of merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

