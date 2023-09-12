With ECS Support, DMEA First to Obtain ServiceNow NSC Authorization to Operate

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions and an ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) brand, is the first IT provider to stand up a customer in the secure ServiceNow National Security Cloud (NSC) and achieve authorization to operate (ATO). ECS has enabled Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) — the Department of Defense (DoD) laboratory that helps to provide the U.S. government with leading-edge microelectronics technologies — to use the ServiceNow platform in the NSC.

Created by ServiceNow for DoD and other federal agencies, the NSC is a ServiceNow-supported environment that provides security, compliance, operational efficiency, and financial benefits for agencies held to IL5 security standards. DMEA’s migration to the NSC is the first of many ECS plans to carry out.

"ECS provided the expert risk-management framework and ATO services that enabled DMEA to obtain the first ATO in the National Security Cloud and go live with ServiceNow,” said Martin Burke, vice president of Integrated Solutions at ECS. "This significant milestone sets the standard for future NSC implementations.”

Widely used by public and private organizations for digital transformation, the ServiceNow SaaS platform has enabled DMEA to modernize its customer and contractor management and IT-service management and offer an improved employee experience. The agency plans to use the platform to leverage workflow automation and modernize facilities management systems and is considering other possible uses, such as IT asset management, IT operations management, and security operations.

"Many agencies will be moving to the NSC,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS, "and we’re honored to be in a position to help them protect national security data while they use ServiceNow to streamline workflows, optimize processes, and otherwise improve how they work and support their missions.”

A longtime ServiceNow technology partner, ECS has extensive experience meeting the technical and administrative challenges of migrating government systems and data to new computing environments, system implementation, and obtaining ATOs. Employees of the 30-year-old IT services provider hold more than 2,000 government clearances, and the company has obtained nearly 300 ATOs.

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,800 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT consulting. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

