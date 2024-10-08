|
With Its GLP-1 Drugs No Longer in a Shortage, Is Now the Time to Buy Eli Lilly Stock?
The popularity of GLP-1 weight loss drugs has soared, which had created a shortage among many of the drugs, including Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) popular Mounjaro and Zepbound. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently removed both drugs from its shortage list, indicating that supply can now keep up with current demand. The drugs' removal from the shortage list is a positive for Eli Lilly in a couple of ways and could help the stock continue its strong run. Shares of Eli Lilly are up over 65% on the year. Let's take a closer look at the two drugs and how this news could impact the company.Mounjaro and Zepbound are the trade names of GLP-1 drugs that both use tirzepatide as their active ingredient. The FDA first approved Mounjaro to help improve blood glucose levels in adults with type 2 diabetes. It later approved Zebound for weight loss in obese adults or overweight adults with at least one weight-related condition such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
