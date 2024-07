With Its New CEO On Board, Is It Time to Reassess Investing in This Household Robot Maker?

As iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) steps into a new era with Gary Cohen at its helm, now might be the right time to reassess stakes in the company. iRobot remains a significant player in the household robotics market, best known for its innovative Roomba vacuum cleaners. With a strong track record of revitalizing major brands and driving profitable growth, Cohen's appointment as CEO signals potential for a turnaround.However, the transition brings inherent risks, making it worth looking into whether the smarter option is to hold and wait or exit.In the first quarter of 2024, iRobot reported revenue of $150 million, down from $160.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. This 6.4% decrease in revenue suggests the company faces challenges in maintaining its sales momentum. Declining revenue might also indicate ongoing issues in market demand or competitive positioning.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool