With Momentum Returning, Is Now the Time to Buy Palo Alto Stock?

What a difference a few months can make. In February, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) saw its stock tank after the cybersecurity company said it was seeing "spending fatigue" among its customers, and it embarked on a bold new strategy.Weeks later on its earnings call, rival CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) took at jab at Palo Alto's large collection of single-problem solutions, saying: "Multi-platform hardware vendors evangelized their stitched-together patchwork of point products, masquerading as thinly veiled piecemeal platforms. ... It's the organization trapped in these fragmented pseudo platforms riddled with bolt-on point products that are the ones suffering from fatigue." With Palo Alto reporting solid fiscal fourth-quarter results and issuing an upbeat fiscal 2025 outlook, and CrowdStrike dealing with the aftermath of a widespread outage last month, the tides in the cybersecurity industry have certainly shifted.Continue reading