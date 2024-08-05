|
With Shares Down Nearly 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy This Software Stock?
BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) has big aspirations, but how quickly can it become a billion-dollar enterprise? The company has promising growth opportunities, but recent results have been mixed. BigBear's $360 million market cap needs to triple to hit the billion threshold, but what needs to happen to get it there?BigBear is an AI software company that provides decision intelligence solutions that assist critical functions in multiple industries. These functions include identity verification, supply chain analysis, demand forecasting, product development, and event detection. That's jargon-heavy, but it means its suite of software products is a valuable resource for a variety of customers.
