|
20.05.2024 15:21:51
Wix.com Rises In Pre-market On Better-than-expected Quarterly Results, Increased Outlook
(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud-based web development platform Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) were rising more than 10 percent in pre-market on Monday to $150.00 after reporting a profit for the first quarter compared to loss in the year-ago period. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook.
Wix posted net income of $24.0 million or $0.41 per share for the first quarter, compared with net loss $10.37 million or $0.18 per share in the previous-year quarter.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $77.3 million or $1.29 per share, that beat the Thomson-Reuters average estimate of $1.03 per share.
Revenue for the quarter grew 12 percent year-on-year to $419.78 million. The Street was looking for revenues of $417.84 million for the quarter.
For the full year, the company now expects revenue in the range of $1.738 billion to $1.761 billion, up from the previous outlook of $1.726 billion to $1.757 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $1.75 billion.
Wix shares had closed at $135.68, up 0.35 percent on Friday. The stock has traded in the range of $73.39 - $146.21 in the last 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wix.com Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|
19.05.24
|Ausblick: Wixcom öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Wixcom präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
20.02.24
|Ausblick: Wixcom legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Wixcom veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Wix.com Ltdmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wix.com Ltd
|153,40
|23,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones schließt nach Rekordhoch leichter -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX legt freundlichen Wochenauftakt hin -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Montagshandel in der Gewinnzone
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam am Montag kaum vom Fleck. In Frankfurt waren beim DAX positive Tendenzen zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert uneins. An Asiens Aktienmärkten waren am Montag Pluszeichen auszumachen.