Workhorse Group Aktie

Workhorse Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AC97 / ISIN: US98138J2069

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13.07.2026 15:28:21

Workhorse Group Appoints Jody Davis To Replace Bob Ginnan As CFO

(RTTNews) - Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), a North American OEM and provider of all-electric trucks, step vans, shuttles and buses, announced the appointment of Jody Davis as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing current CFO Bob Ginnan, who is retiring.

Davis is a finance executive with approximately 15 years of finance leadership experience.

Most recently, Davis served as Vice President of Strategic Finance at Unimacts, where he led financing initiatives across multiple entities within a complex capital structure. Previously, he served as CFO of Evio, formerly EOS Aircraft Inc., a hybrid-electric regional aircraft program.

Earlier, Davis was part of the founding team and served as CFO of Our Next Energy, Inc., (ONE), a Michigan-based LFP battery innovator. He built the finance, human resources, financial planning & analytics functions needed to support its growth.

The outgoing CFO Ginnan served at Workhorse since January, 2022, helping the company navigate through several key corporate financial events, including capital raises, a divestiture and the merger with Motiv Electric Trucks.

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