Workspace Enters Corporate Power Purchase Agreement With Statkraft - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Workspace Group PLC (WKP.L) has entered into a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement with Statkraft, Europe's largest generator of renewable energy, to supply around two thirds of the Group's expected electricity demand for the next 10 years. Workspace will take all the electricity generated by a newly constructed solar plant in Devon.
Sonal Jain, Head of Sustainability at Workspace Group, said: "Today we have taken a significant step on our path to net zero carbon by decarbonising around two thirds of our portfolio's electricity use. The recent agreement at COP28 for countries to triple their renewable energy capacity by 2030 is supported by decisions like ours, which enable new capacity on the grid, rather than simply procuring from the existing supply."
