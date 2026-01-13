Worldline Aktie

WKN DE: A2QRDL / ISIN: US98161H1014

13.01.2026 10:32:35

Worldline To Support PSA In Upgrading To Next-generation Payments Platform

(RTTNews) - Worldline (WLN.PA) strengthened its partnership with PSA Payment Services Austria. PSA is a transaction service provider. Worldline will support PSA in upgrading to a next-generation payments platform.

Madalena Cascais Tomé, Chief Processing & Financial Institutions Officer at Worldline, said: "We are proud that PSA has chosen Worldline as its trusted partner of choice. We sincerely thank the PSA team for their confidence and trust, and we are fully committed to supporting their future strategy with best-in-class solutions, continuous innovation, and deep payments expertise."

Nachrichten zu Worldline SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh

Analysen zu Worldline SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Worldline SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh 0,74 5,71% Worldline SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh

