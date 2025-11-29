Safety Income and Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A2DTYA / ISIN: US78649D1046
|
29.11.2025 13:17:00
Worried About the Stock Market? Invest in These 2 Vanguard ETFs for Long-Term Growth and Safety
The stock market has been hot in the past few years due to the robust demand growth in artificial intelligence (AI). From chatbots to agentic AI, there's been a flurry of new products and services that has made investors bullish on companies involved with new technologies.The problem is that in the process, valuations for many stocks have ballooned to seemingly unsustainable levels. Many investors are unsure whether this is the start of a huge revolution, or if it's really just the latest bubble in tech. After all, many AI investments aren't paying off for companies, and a pullback in spending could be inevitable.As a result, picking individual stocks is becoming increasingly challenging. If you're worried about a bubble and don't know what to invest in, there are some exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that could be good options to hang on to for the long haul. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
