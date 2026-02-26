26.02.2026 09:40:58

WPP FY25 Headline Operating Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - WPP (WPPGY, WPP.L) reported preliminary fiscal 2025 pretax profit of 131 million pounds compared to 1.03 billion pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 20.0 pence compared to profit of 49.4 pence. Headline operating profit was 1.32 billion pounds compared to 1.71 billion pounds. Headline EPS was 63.2 pence compared to 88.3 pence.

Fiscal 2025 revenue was 13.55 billion pounds, down 8.1%, with a LFL decline of 3.6%. Revenue less pass-through costs was 10.18 billion pounds, a decline of 10.4%, and down 5.4% LFL.

For fiscal 2026, the Group expects LFL revenue less pass-through costs to decline in the mid to high-single digits in the first half with an improving trajectory in the second half. The Group anticipates headline operating profit margin in the range of 12% to 13%.

The Board proposed a final dividend for 2025 of 7.5 pence per share, which together with the interim dividend paid in November 2025 gives a full-year dividend of 15.0 pence per share.

Shares of WPP are trading at 254.10 pence, down 6.72%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:19 Diese US-Aktien stehen bei der UBS im vierten Quartal 2025 im Fokus
13:04 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert
25.02.26 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Freitag nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen