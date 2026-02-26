WPP FY25 Headline Operating Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - WPP (WPPGY, WPP.L) reported preliminary fiscal 2025 pretax profit of 131 million pounds compared to 1.03 billion pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 20.0 pence compared to profit of 49.4 pence. Headline operating profit was 1.32 billion pounds compared to 1.71 billion pounds. Headline EPS was 63.2 pence compared to 88.3 pence.

Fiscal 2025 revenue was 13.55 billion pounds, down 8.1%, with a LFL decline of 3.6%. Revenue less pass-through costs was 10.18 billion pounds, a decline of 10.4%, and down 5.4% LFL.

For fiscal 2026, the Group expects LFL revenue less pass-through costs to decline in the mid to high-single digits in the first half with an improving trajectory in the second half. The Group anticipates headline operating profit margin in the range of 12% to 13%.

The Board proposed a final dividend for 2025 of 7.5 pence per share, which together with the interim dividend paid in November 2025 gives a full-year dividend of 15.0 pence per share.

Shares of WPP are trading at 254.10 pence, down 6.72%.

