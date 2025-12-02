WuXi Biologics Aktie
WuXi Biologics Signs MoU With Qatar Free Zones Authority To Set Up Middle East CRDMO Center
(RTTNews) - WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (2269.HK, WXXWY, WXIBF), a Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization, on Tuesday said it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with the Qatar Free Zones Authority to expand its global network into the Middle East.
The company said that the collaboration will support the establishment of its first integrated CRDMO center in the region.
The initiative combines the company's one-stop CRDMO capabilities and technologies with Qatar's long-term biopharmaceutical development strategy to drive innovation and accelerate growth in Qatar's biotechnology sector.
The collaboration also aims to support the formation of a broader Middle Eastern biopharmaceutical ecosystem.
WuXi Biologics is currently trading, 1.26% lesser at HKD 31.320 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
