WuXi Biologics Aktie

WuXi Biologics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QJCN / ISIN: KYG970081173

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.12.2025 06:39:13

WuXi Biologics Signs MoU With Qatar Free Zones Authority To Set Up Middle East CRDMO Center

(RTTNews) - WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (2269.HK, WXXWY, WXIBF), a Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization, on Tuesday said it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with the Qatar Free Zones Authority to expand its global network into the Middle East.

The company said that the collaboration will support the establishment of its first integrated CRDMO center in the region.

The initiative combines the company's one-stop CRDMO capabilities and technologies with Qatar's long-term biopharmaceutical development strategy to drive innovation and accelerate growth in Qatar's biotechnology sector.

The collaboration also aims to support the formation of a broader Middle Eastern biopharmaceutical ecosystem.

WuXi Biologics is currently trading, 1.26% lesser at HKD 31.320 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. Registered Shs Unitary 144A-Reg Smehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. Registered Shs Unitary 144A-Reg Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. Registered Shs Unitary 144A-Reg S 3,48 1,71% WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. Registered Shs Unitary 144A-Reg S

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:22 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Märkte uneinheitlich
Die Börsen in Fernost tendieren am Dienstag in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen