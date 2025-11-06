WW International, Inc. Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - WW International, Inc. (WW) announced Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$57.52 million, or -$5.76 per share. This compares with -$46.19 million, or -$0.58 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.8% to $172.09 million from $192.89 million last year.

WW International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$57.52 Mln. vs. -$46.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$5.76 vs. -$0.58 last year. -Revenue: $172.09 Mln vs. $192.89 Mln last year.

The company is updating FY25 revenue estimate to $695 million - $700 million from previous guidance of $685 million - $700 million.