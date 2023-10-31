|
31.10.2023 13:33:36
X-Energy, Ares Acquisition To Terminate Merger; Ares Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - X-Energy Reactor Company, LLC, a developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors, announced Tuesday that it has mutually agreed to terminate merger agreement with Ares Acquisition Corp. (AAC), a special purpose acquisition company of Ares Management Corp. (ARES), effective immediately.
In December 2022, X-Energy entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AAC's special purpose vehicle, and the transaction was expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.
As per X-Energy, the company received strong interest from potential investors but due to challenging market conditions, peer-company trading performance, and the drawbacks of becoming a publicly traded company under current circumstances, both the companies involved decided not to proceed with the merger.
Neither party will be required to pay the other a termination fee.
AAC intends to dissolve, liquidate, and redeem all of the outstanding ordinary shares with a par value $0.0001 per share on or about November 7.
AAC expects the last day of trading to be November 6 and as of November 7, the trading of the public shares will be suspended. In pre-market activity, AAC shares are trading at $10.77 up 9.23% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ares Management Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ares Management Corporation Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ares Management Corporation Registered Shs
|96,08
|-6,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Asiatische Börsen uneins
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte höher. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.