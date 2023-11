X4 Pharmaceuticals: FDA To Review Mavorixafor NDA In WHIM Syndrome

(RTTNews) - X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) said the FDA has accepted for filing the company's New Drug Application for once-daily, oral mavorixafor to treat individuals aged 12 and older with Warts, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Infections, and Myelokathexis syndrome. The FDA granted Priority Review of the mavorixafor NDA, assigning a PDUFA target action date of April 30, 2024.

The company said its NDA is supported by the results of the global, pivotal, 4WHIM Phase 3 clinical trial of once-daily, oral mavorixafor in individuals with WHIM syndrome.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.