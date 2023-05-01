|
Xencor to Host First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on May 8, 2023
Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced it will release first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 8, 2023.
Xencor management will host a webcast and conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.
The live webcast will be available under "Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website located at investors.xencor.com and will be archived for at least 30 days. Active participants in the conference call may receive credentials for telephone access by registering at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0da076297f5f4f3b920845d8b0e7f2d3.
About Xencor, Inc.
Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development, and three XmAb medicines are marketed by partners. Xencor's XmAb engineering technology enables small changes to a protein's structure that result in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.
