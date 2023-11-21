21.11.2023 22:01:00

Xencor to Present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. After the webcast, a replay will be archived on the website for at least 30 days.

About Xencor

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development, and three XmAb medicines are marketed by partners. Xencor's XmAb engineering technology enables small changes to a protein's structure that result in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

