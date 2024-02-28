|
28.02.2024 22:01:00
Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that company management will participate at multiple upcoming investor conferences:
-
TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Presentation Time: 12:50 p.m. ET / 9:50 a.m. PT
Location: Boston
-
Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 9:20 a.m. ET / 6:20 a.m. PT
Location: Miami
-
Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit
Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Location: Miami
-
Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024
Presentation Time: 11:15 a.m. ET / 8:15 a.m. PT
Location: Miami
Live webcasts of the Cowen, Leerink and Barclays presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website located at www.xencor.com. Replays of the events will be available on the Xencor website for at least 30 days following the presentations.
About Xencor
Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other serious diseases. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development, and three XmAb medicines are marketed by partners. Xencor's XmAb engineering technology enables small changes to a protein's structure that result in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228121602/en/
