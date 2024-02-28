Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that company management will participate at multiple upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Presentation Time: 12:50 p.m. ET / 9:50 a.m. PT

Location: Boston





Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Presentation Time: 12:50 p.m. ET / 9:50 a.m. PT Location: Boston Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 9:20 a.m. ET / 6:20 a.m. PT

Location: Miami





Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 9:20 a.m. ET / 6:20 a.m. PT Location: Miami Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit

Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Location: Miami





Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Location: Miami Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Presentation Time: 11:15 a.m. ET / 8:15 a.m. PT

Location: Miami

Live webcasts of the Cowen, Leerink and Barclays presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website located at www.xencor.com. Replays of the events will be available on the Xencor website for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Xencor

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other serious diseases. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development, and three XmAb medicines are marketed by partners. Xencor's XmAb engineering technology enables small changes to a protein's structure that result in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228121602/en/