13.06.2024 14:56:24

Xencor To Regain Global Rights To Bispecific T-Cell Engager Plamotamab

(RTTNews) - Xencor Inc. (XNCR) Thursday announced that it will regain exclusive worldwide rights to plamotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bipecific T-cell engager.

Xencor has advanced the targeted compound through Phase 1 clinical development in hematologic cancers, as per the collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. in 2021. The Phase 1 enrollment was completed in late 2023.

Janssen has retained its rights to develop and commercialize B-cell targeting CD28 bispecific antibodies, including JNJ-940 and JNJ-1493.

Xencor said it is eligible to receive additional development, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments, and tiered royalties on approved products in the high-single to low-double digit percent range of net sales.

Plamotamab is an investigational XmAb bispecific antibody that contains both a CD20 binding domain and a cytotoxic T-cell binding domain.

