Xlife Sciences AG enables international co-investors to enter the stock and is planning a dual listing on the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)
Zurich, 30th of September 2024: The management of Xlife Sciences AG (SIX:XLS) was commissioned on September 3, 2024, after an intensive review of all available options and offers from the Board of Directors, to implement a strategy to increase market capitalization and, consequently, the stock price, as well as the liquidity and tradability of the stock.
In close coordination with new international co-investors, a dual listing on the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is being developed as the first step towards implementing the value enhancement and growth strategy, and it will be executed promptly in cooperation with investment banks, funds, and market makers.
Xlife Sciences AG is confident that this will provide our valued shareholders with the greatest added value in the short term. Additionally, the company is tapping into an important, international, and continuously growing investor base, which not only enables the ambitious growth targets to be achieved but also helps align the discrepancy between market capitalization and valuation.
The Swiss Exchange (SIX Group) has already established the necessary foundation for this with the introduction of stock equivalence with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).
Xlife Sciences AG would like to sincerely thank its investors for their trust and patience.
Xlife Sciences AG,
