XP Aktie
WKN DE: XP0001 / ISIN: NET0000XP001
|
21.02.2026 15:20:00
XP Could Soar If These 2 Things Go Right
In the roughly $117 billion global banking investment market, companies based in more established markets tend to capture all of the attention. Yet looking beyond those standard operators can reveal investable opportunities, as some of the fastest-growing financial platforms are emerging from markets that are often afterthoughts to U.S. investors. Brazil-based XP (NASDAQ: XP), which calls itself a "one-stop shop" for financial solutions, is one such company. It offers brokerage accounts, advisory services, offshore investments, and asset management, as well as retail and wholesale banking services. It also boasts nearly 5 million clients and completes 50,000 fixed-income transactions per day. Against that backdrop, two key factors could determine where its stock price goes next.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu XP
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.